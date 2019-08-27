Marilyn (Smock) Monck (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Obituary
WHITE HALL — Marilyn Monck , 79, of Plano, Texas, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Medical Center of McKinney, Texas.

She was born Aug. 6, 1940, in Roodhouse, the daughter of Gale and Mary Pinkerton Smock. She married David Monck in 1972 in Champaign, and he survives.

Also surviving are a sister, Danna Smock of Clovis, New Mexico; and a brother, Donald Smock of Bowling Green, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rickey "Smokey" Smock.

Private graveside services were held at Pine Tree Cemetery in Patterson. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall assisted the family with local arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 27, 2019
