Marilyn Sue Langdon
1942 - 2020
Marilyn Sue Langdon, 78, of Murrayville died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born Aug. 13, 1942, the daughter of Lloyd and Dorothy Lewis Wilson. She married Howard "Ed" Langdon on Dec. 28, 1968, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and he survives.

Marilyn also is survived by a son, David (fiancee, Stephanie Davidson) Langdon of Jacksonville; a daughter, Sarah (Robert Bryant) Shirkey of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Brandon (Brianna) Davidson of Jacksonville, Courtney Langdon of Macomb, and Madison and Bailey Shirkey, both of Jacksonville; four great-grandchildren, Blayden and Blaine Davidson, Harper Prather and Amiyah Johnson; a brother, Michael (Sharon) Wilson of Jacksonville; and several dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was a member of Church of Our Saviour. She was a registered nurse at Passavant Hospital for many years. She enjoyed watching NASCAR but, more than anything, Marilyn loved caring for her family and cherished her grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at St. Bartholomew Cemetery in Murrayville. Following a 3:45 p.m. Monday prayer service at Williamson Funeral Home, the family will meet friends until 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Because of the current pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
NOV
16
Prayer Service
03:45 PM
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of Our Saviour
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
