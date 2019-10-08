Marion Virginia Francis, 82, of Arenzville died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 11, 1937, in Virginia, the daughter of Ray Everett and Pauline Virginia Trotter Ore. She married Ray Nelson Francis on Nov. 3, 1955, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on Aug. 18, 2014.
Marion is survived by six children, Roger (Penny) Ore of Chapin, Teresa Galloway of Chapin, Mary Cynthia (companion, Madeleine Osuna) Francis of Hollywood, Florida, Michael Ray (Teresa) Francis of Jacksonville, Amy Savage of Arenzville and Robert Francis of Arenzville; eight grandchildren, J.D. Galloway, Mikki Galloway, Chad Ore, Justin Francis, Kayla Francis, Lucas Savage, Eric Galloway, and Gigi Patterson; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, June Nobis of Arenzville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Darrin Ore; one great-grandson, Darrian Hollabaugh; and one brother, Fred Ore.
Marion was a homemaker and especially enjoyed cooking and gardening.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Arenzville North Cemetery. The family will meet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Arenzville North Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 8, 2019