ROODHOUSE — Marjorie C. Gibbins, 101, of Roodhouse passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Dec. 14, 1918, near Murrayville in Morgan County, the daughter of Harry and Mabel Jones Rimbey. Marjorie married Dale "Mike" Gibbins on April 14, 1943, at the parsonage of the United Methodist Church in St. Charles, Missouri. He preceded her in death on Feb. 7, 2003.

She is survived by a daughter, Barbara (Eric) Neece of Roodhouse; a grandson, Benjamin of Bend, Oregon; a stepson, Neil Neece of New Port Richey, Florida; three great-stepgrandsons; a brother, Harry of Springfield; a sister, Cynthia Gutmann of Ashland; and several nieces and nephews. Marjorie was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles, Hardin and Thomas Rimbey; and two sisters, Mildred Gross and Ruth Hart.

Prior to living in Roodhouse, Marjorie was a resident of Murrayville. She graduated from Murrayville High School in the Class of 1936. She trained as an apprentice under a beauty culturist and later owned her own beauty shop for 14 years. Marjorie was very active at Roodhouse United Methodist Church for 50 years, especially in its education department, and later as a member of Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall, serving funeral dinners. She was involved in P.E.O. Chapter BU and was past president of Roodhouse Chapter BU. Marjorie volunteered with Girl Scouts and Meals on Wheels and supported the North Greene school musicals. She loved to sew, crochet and knit; was a follower of North Greene High School basketball and University of Illinois football and basketball; and an avid fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball. She especially enjoyed spending time with family and close friends and keeping in touch by sending cards and notes.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Christ United Methodist Church in White Hall with interment at Murrayville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the church, where social distancing and the use of face masks will be requested. Memorials are suggested to North Greene Educational Foundation, Christ United Methodist Church or the donor's choice. Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.