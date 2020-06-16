Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke, 99, of Jacksonville died June 14, 2020, in Jacksonville.

She was born June 1, 1921, in Oakford, the daughter of V.E. and Florence Dowell Lounsberry. She married Delbert W. Fricke on Oct. 21, 1944, and he preceded her in death in 1995.

Surviving are a son, Donald Fricke of Jacksonville; a daughter, Marilyn (Bob) Ashby of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Rhonda (Charlie) Dorton of Rockville, Indiana, Craig (Dana) Fricke of Jacksonville and Cory (Sarah) Fricke of Hoffman Estates; five great-grandchildren, Eliana Fricke, Karsyn Fricke, Evan Fricke, Anna Fricke and Lindsey Cooney; and one great-great grandchild, Daniel Bartholomew. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Fricke; and her siblings, Stanley Lounsberry, Warren Lounsberry and Betty Lounsberry Oaks.

Marjorie was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed entertaining, playing games, cards and watching Cubs baseball.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.