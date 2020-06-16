Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Marjorie Helen (Lounsberry) Fricke, 99, of Jacksonville died June 14, 2020, in Jacksonville.

She was born June 1, 1921, in Oakford, the daughter of V.E. and Florence Dowell Lounsberry. She married Delbert W. Fricke on Oct. 21, 1944, and he preceded her in death in 1995.

Surviving are a son, Donald Fricke of Jacksonville; a daughter, Marilyn (Bob) Ashby of Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Rhonda (Charlie) Dorton of Rockville, Indiana, Craig (Dana) Fricke of Jacksonville and Cory (Sarah) Fricke of Hoffman Estates; five great-grandchildren, Eliana Fricke, Karsyn Fricke, Evan Fricke, Anna Fricke and Lindsey Cooney; and one great-great grandchild, Daniel Bartholomew. She was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Phyllis Fricke; and her siblings, Stanley Lounsberry, Warren Lounsberry and Betty Lounsberry Oaks.

Marjorie was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. She enjoyed entertaining, playing games, cards and watching Cubs baseball.

A private graveside service will be held at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse
102 West Clay
Jacksonville, IL 62802
217-374-2337
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Your Mother was such a nice person. Sending my deepest sympathy to your families.
Sandy Prunty
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved