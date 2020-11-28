Marjorie Jean Lindsey, 94, of Jacksonville died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born March 9, 1926, in Jacksonville, the daughter of William and Florence Haley German. Marjorie married Everett Lindsey on July 31, 1948, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 14, 2007.

Marjorie is survived by one son, Randall D. (wife, Celeste) Lindsey of South Jacksonville; three grandchildren, Jason Troy (Cheryl) Lindsey of Jacksonville, Hilary J. (fiancé, Justin Davenport) Lindsey of Palm Coast, Florida, and Timothy L. (wife, Cassidy) Lindsey of South Jacksonville; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Richard Lee Lindsey; and one sister, Mildred Middleton.

Marjorie was a homemaker and earlier had been employed at Norbury Sanitarium and MacMurray College. She attended Salem Lutheran School and was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church. Marjorie loved her family and cherished her grandchildren.

A private service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.