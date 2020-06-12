BEARDSTOWN — Marjorie Lucille Wellenkamp, 103, of Jacksonville and formerly of Beardstown passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born Nov. 4, 1916, in Buckhorn Township, Brown County, the daughter of Ross and Fannie Boss Wagner. She married Alvin Wellenkamp on Sept. 12, 1942, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Austin, Texas, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 1984.

She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Lynn Wellenkamp of Jacksonville; four sons, Rodney (Evelyn) Wellenkamp of Jacksonville, Roger (Pat) Wellenkamp of Beardstown, Terry (Connie) Wellenkamp of Jacksonville and Bill (Kathy) Wellenkamp of Beardstown; 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Gary Wellenkamp (surviving wife, Sharon Faye of Virginia); two grandsons, Brett and Drew Mallicoat; three sisters, Gladys Walters, Helen Moran, and Fern Wagner in infancy; and two brothers, Kenneth Wagner, and Forrest Wagner in infancy.

Mrs. Wellenkamp was employed as a nurse's aide for many years in Beardstown and moved to Jacksonville in 1999, after living in Beardstown for nearly 50 years. Marjorie was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville.

Private family services will be Saturday at Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville with burial at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Beardstown. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran School or St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements.