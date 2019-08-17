GREENFIELD — Marjorie Mary Chapman, 97, of Greenfield passed away at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Fieldon on May 19, 1922, to Paul Leonard and Theda (Reed) Hewitt. She married John Chapman on June 21, 1941, in St. Charles, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 2005.
Surviving is one son, Ralph (Janice) of White Hall; three daughters-in-law, Ida Chapman, Cheri Chapman Bond and Mary Chapman; grandchildren, Pam McElroy, Dale, Dennis, Eric, Michelle, Matthew and Marissa Chapman, Sara Thornton and Natalie Saffell; step-grandchildren, Ashley, Penny and Robbie; 20 great-grandchildren; and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons, David and Wayne; a granddaughter, Tracy Sweeten; one great-grandchild; and siblings, Betty Willenburg, Phylis Yost and John, Jerry and Jess Hewitt.
Marjorie was a homemaker and also did cleaning for many grateful households for many years. She was considered "the best cook in Greene County" by her family. She liked to read, go to auctions and yard sales, play cards, croquet and fish and enjoyed flower gardening. She had a quick sense of humor and a caring nature.
A funeral will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday until the time of the funeral at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to the , Greenfield Public Library or BJC Hospice. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 17, 2019