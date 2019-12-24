ROODHOUSE — Mark Allen Arnold, 55, of Roodhouse passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1964, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Denzil Lee Arnold Jr. and Jessie Eloise Covey. He married Tracy Greeley Vaughn and she survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Jordyn (Steven) Blackketter of Roodhouse, Jobe (Kelsey) Arnorld of White Hall, Stacy (Greg) Burcham of Carlinville, Ashley (Jordan) Saffell of Carlinville, Tyler (Shawnee) Vaughn of Athensville and Kyle Greeley of Chesterfield; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Terry Hardwick of Fresno, California; two brothers, Michael (Robbin) Arnold of Winchester and Douglas (Patti) Arnold of Roodhouse; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Jill Kern Arnold.
Mark was a graduate of North Greene High School. He served in the U.S. Marines. He worked as a self-employed contractor for many years and currently owned operated the General Store in Roodhouse. He served as a deacon for Milton Christian Church and as a Milton village board member for many years.
A funeral will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse. Visitation with the family will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Milton Ballfields or the Jack Speeks Fishing Derby. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 24, 2019