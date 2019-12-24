Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Allen Arnold. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Roodhouse 102 West Clay Jacksonville , IL 62802 (217)-374-2337 Send Flowers Obituary

ROODHOUSE — Mark Allen Arnold, 55, of Roodhouse passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.



He was born March 14, 1964, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Denzil Lee Arnold Jr. and Jessie Eloise Covey. He married Tracy Greeley Vaughn and she survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Jordyn (Steven) Blackketter of Roodhouse, Jobe (Kelsey) Arnorld of White Hall, Stacy (Greg) Burcham of Carlinville, Ashley (Jordan) Saffell of Carlinville, Tyler (Shawnee) Vaughn of Athensville and Kyle Greeley of Chesterfield; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Terry Hardwick of Fresno, California; two brothers, Michael (Robbin) Arnold of Winchester and Douglas (Patti) Arnold of Roodhouse; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Jill Kern Arnold.



Mark was a graduate of North Greene High School. He served in the U.S. Marines. He worked as a self-employed contractor for many years and currently owned operated the General Store in Roodhouse. He served as a deacon for Milton Christian Church and as a Milton village board member for many years.



A funeral will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse. Visitation with the family will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Milton Ballfields or the Jack Speeks Fishing Derby. Condolences may be sent to the family at ROODHOUSE — Mark Allen Arnold, 55, of Roodhouse passed away Sunday morning, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home.He was born March 14, 1964, in Jacksonville, the son of the late Denzil Lee Arnold Jr. and Jessie Eloise Covey. He married Tracy Greeley Vaughn and she survives at home. Also surviving are his children, Jordyn (Steven) Blackketter of Roodhouse, Jobe (Kelsey) Arnorld of White Hall, Stacy (Greg) Burcham of Carlinville, Ashley (Jordan) Saffell of Carlinville, Tyler (Shawnee) Vaughn of Athensville and Kyle Greeley of Chesterfield; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Terry Hardwick of Fresno, California; two brothers, Michael (Robbin) Arnold of Winchester and Douglas (Patti) Arnold of Roodhouse; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife, Jill Kern Arnold.Mark was a graduate of North Greene High School. He served in the U.S. Marines. He worked as a self-employed contractor for many years and currently owned operated the General Store in Roodhouse. He served as a deacon for Milton Christian Church and as a Milton village board member for many years.A funeral will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Roodhouse. Visitation with the family will be from 4 p.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Milton Ballfields or the Jack Speeks Fishing Derby. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close