Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 Funeral 2:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650

Mark Andrew "Andy" Reynolds, 59, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 27, 2019.



Andy, also known as Drew to family and friends, was a devoted family man.



Andy was born March 11, 1960, to Elvis and Bonnie Hayes Reynolds. He married Diane Yowell on June 23, 1979. They were able to celebrate 40 years of marriage.



Andy is survived by his mother, Bonnie; his wife, Diane; a son, Mark Lee; a daughter, Robin Diane; and two granddaughters, Neva Combs and Sylvia Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his father, Elvis; and his grandparents, John and Ida Reynolds.



A rat rod fiend and eternal gearhead, Andy loved everything to do with cars. He built several custom hot rods and attended many NHRA drag racing events and car shows. He attended the annual Jacksonville Cruise Night with his family from Kansas City for many years.



Andy was a faithful Kansas City Chiefs fan and was faithful to them throughout the years. He was a member and former deacon of Westfair Baptist Church. He worked at Illinois College and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the .

