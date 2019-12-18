BEARDSTOWN — Mark Anthony "Tony" Schwalb, 54, of Beardstown and formerly of Virginia passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, as the result of a car accident.
He was born Feb. 10, 1965, in Jacksonville, the son of Gaylen "Sonny" and Carol Hudson Schwalb. He married Lisa Ann Collins on Oct. 27, 2007, in Jacksonville, and she survives.
He also is survived by his mother Carol Schwalb of Virginia; one daughter Karis (husband, Daniel) VanMeter of Concord; four grandsons, Logan, Chase, Cooper and Hudson, and one granddaughter, Malaina Grace, all of Concord; one sister, Tammy (husband, Ken) Weir of Oregon; and one brother, Timothy (wife, Mysti) Schwalb of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father and several aunts and uncles.
Tony attended Virginia schools and was employed with the maintenance department at Beardstown CUSD #15. He was an avid musician, played in several bands over the years and also worked on other musicians' equipment and instruments. He enjoyed working with his hands and could build or fix anything. He and his wife enjoyed fishing together this past summer, taking trips and having picnics. Tony will be remembered for his silliness and his will to make people smile; he was always willing to help anyone he could.
A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown with Vicki Hull officiating. Burial will be at Black Oak Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the memorial home. Condolences may be left online at colwellmemorialhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 18, 2019