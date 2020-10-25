GREENFIELD — Mark Daniel "Dan" Bauer, 60, of Greenfield died on Friday night Oct. 23 at Passavant Area Hosptial in Jacksonville.

Born in Carrollton on Feb. 14, 1960, he was the son of the late J. Fred and Carol (Kirbach) Bauer. He married the former April Schofield on Nov. 7, 1981 and they enjoyed 39 years together. His wife survives as does their son and daughter-in-law: Tyler Ryan and Kasey Bauer of Greenfield, a grandson and "Grandpa's Best Buddy" : Clayton Bauer. Also survied by his siblings: Doug Bauer of Springfield, Jennifer (Randy) Shade of Greenfield, and Eric (Rhonda) Bauer of Carrollton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents: Helen and Henry Kirbach, Dora and J.P. Bauer, his father-in-law: Delmer Schofield and an aunt: Bertha Kirbach.

Dan was a loving husband, father and proud grandpa. Dan was a lifelong farmer. He loved going on riding trips with his family and could be found anywhere in his Polaris razor. He loved spending time with Clayton, who was his entire world. He has loved the last couple years being able to help Tyler with cattle and any other chores he could help out with. Dan never knew a stranger and enjoyed visiting with anyone he ran into. He will be sadly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday evening Oct. 27, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions: only 35 people may be in the building at one time and masks are required. Graveside rites are scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Oct. 28, 2020 at the Carrollton City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a College Fund for Clayton Bauer as his last gift from Papa Dan, or the Carrollton Methodist Church. Condolences may be left online at: www.airsman-hires.com.