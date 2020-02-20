Mark Edward Antle, 72, of South Jacksonville died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born July 24, 1947, in Jacksonville, the son of David H. and Mae Lyons Antle. He married Mary Cox on May 21, 1975, in White Hall, and she survives.

Mark also is survived by three children, Karla Antle of Florida, Dawn (fiancé, Dan Nickel) Murphy of Jacksonville and Chad (Rachel) Antle of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Kayla Casson of Pawnee, and Jocelyn, Austin and Brooklyn Murphy, and Alandra, Myah and Jace Antle, all of Jacksonville; one great-grandchild, Hayden Casson of Pawnee; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry Antle, David H. Antle Jr. and Tommy Antle (surviving wife, Valerie of Jacksonville); and one sister, Dicie Lash.

Mark was employed for 44 years at Mobil Chemical/Tenneco/Pactiv/Reynolds. He was an active member and past commander of Sons of the Amvets in Jacksonville. He enjoyed playing poker, golf and reading science fiction, but he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren wrestle and play sports.

A funeral will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home, with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.