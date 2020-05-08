Marla J. Spencer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUSHVILLE — Marla J. Spencer, 77, of Rushville passed away, surrounded by her children, at 1:34 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Springfield. Surviving are twin daughters, Sandy (Brad) Heaton of Jacksonville and Cindy (Steve) Allison of Springfield; a son, Greg (Ellen) Reeves of Leroy; eight grandchildren; a brother, John (Carole) Brocksieck of Washington; and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Spencer. She especially enjoyed teaching at Jacksonville High School and teaching certified nursing assistant classes at local community colleges. She previously attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Alsey. She was a former member of both the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter, NSDAR and the Be-kik-a-nin-ee Chapter, where she served as a past regent. Because of the current health situation and directives from the Illinois governor and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church Snacks for Students, in care of Judy Quillen, 11451 Ryan Branch Road, Rushville, IL 62681; or the Be-kik-a-nin-ee Chapter, NSDAR, in care of Linda McClelland, 4910 Lake Ridge Drive, Quincy, IL 62305. Wood Funeral Home in Rushville has been entrusted to care for Marla and her family. You are invited to share your memories and leave condolences at woodfh.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
900 West Wilson
Rushville, IL 62681
(217) 322-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved