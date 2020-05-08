RUSHVILLE — Marla J. Spencer, 77, of Rushville passed away, surrounded by her children, at 1:34 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at her daughter's home in Springfield. Surviving are twin daughters, Sandy (Brad) Heaton of Jacksonville and Cindy (Steve) Allison of Springfield; a son, Greg (Ellen) Reeves of Leroy; eight grandchildren; a brother, John (Carole) Brocksieck of Washington; and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Spencer. She especially enjoyed teaching at Jacksonville High School and teaching certified nursing assistant classes at local community colleges. She previously attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Alsey. She was a former member of both the Rev. James Caldwell Chapter, NSDAR and the Be-kik-a-nin-ee Chapter, where she served as a past regent. Because of the current health situation and directives from the Illinois governor and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church Snacks for Students, in care of Judy Quillen, 11451 Ryan Branch Road, Rushville, IL 62681; or the Be-kik-a-nin-ee Chapter, NSDAR, in care of Linda McClelland, 4910 Lake Ridge Drive, Quincy, IL 62305. Wood Funeral Home in Rushville has been entrusted to care for Marla and her family. You are invited to share your memories and leave condolences at woodfh.net.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 8 to May 9, 2020.