Marsha D. Hardwick , age 70 of White Hall passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Willow Rose Nursing Center in Jerseyville. She was born September 12, 1949 in Carrollton the daughter of Richard McGee and Lillie Hicks. She married Andy Hardwick October 14, 1967 and he preceded her in death September 15, 2015.
She is survived by a daughter, Amy Thomas of Fayetteville, NC, a son, Brent (Erin) Hardwick of Hodgenville, KY, two grandchildren, Gabrielle and Michael Christian Thomas, a great granddaughter, Cheyenne Ross, four sisters, Marlene Peters of White Hall, Shelley Atterberry of Godfrey, Paula Estes of Athens, Lori McGee of Boonville, MO, and her special dog, Sassy lady. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband,
Marsha worked as a LPN for several different hospitals over her career as a nurse. She enjoyed watching wrestling, crime shows, fishing and spending time with her grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Vitas Hospice. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Nov. 11, 2019