BEARDSTOWN — MARSHA KAY GEIMAN, 63, of Beardstown died July 22. Funeral, 11 a.m. Friday at Beardstown Church of the Nazarene. Visitation, 10-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Burial, 2 p.m. Friday at Vermont Cemetery. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing and the use of face masks will be followed.