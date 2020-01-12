Martha E. (Brasel) Simmons, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
Martha was born July 7, 1931, in Jacksonville, the daughter of John and Wilma Skinner Brasel. She was married to Paul Simmons and they later divorced.
She is survived by her son, John (Patricia) Simmons of Meredosia; nephew, Norman (Vicky) Hosey of Jacksonville, as well as several other nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Max. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister; and two brothers.
Martha was a bookkeeper for Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf, retiring at the age of 78, and she was an advocate for the deaf community. She was a devoted member of Centenary United Methodist Church and was an active member of the ladies circles.
Martha's family would like to thank special caregivers Lisa Lisenbee and Ashley Young, as well as the staff at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jacksonville Community Center for the Deaf or Centenary United Methodist Church. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 12, 2020