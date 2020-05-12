Martha Jane Dunlap, 89, of Jacksonville passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born Friday, Feb. 13, 1931, in Dunbridge, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard and Gail Buth. She married Paul M. Heller in 1952 and they later divorced. She married Donald Dunlap in 1984 and he preceded her in death on Aug. 24, 2011. She is survived by two sons, Kevin P. (Susan) Heller of Acworth, Georgia, and Dr. Kurt L. (Cara) Heller of Jacksonville; one daughter, Kristi J. (Dick) Ganschow of Tremont; five grandchildren, Jessica (Brett) Kinkead of Tremont, Todd (Jessi) Heller of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Cody Oltman of Peoria, and Scott (Felicia) Heller and Kelsey Heller of Atlanta, Georgia; six great-grandchildren, Laila, Abbey, Kooper, Stephen, Samuel and Aaron; one sister, Virginia (Larry) Fonner of Columbus, Indiana; and, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one sister, Dorothy Huffington. Jane was a secretary for many years at Robertson Lawn Care in Springfield before she retired. She was a member of Athens Christian Church, where she was a greeter and president of Joy Circle; a member of Athens Womens Club; and several Bible study groups. Jane had a bubbly personality and was full of energy. She was a kind, caring and loving person. She was not afraid to voice her opinion on any subject (whether you wanted to hear it or not). She loved to paint, feed the birds and eat doughnuts. She enjoyed all of the friendships she made at The Pointe at Jacksonville. She also enjoyed visiting her sister in Indiana. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation rites have been accorded. Because of current restrictions, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Athens Christian Church or the American Diabetes Association.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store