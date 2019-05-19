Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha May (Bauer) Lacey. View Sign Service Information Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 (217)-285-5505 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Niebur Funeral Home - Pittsfield 530 West Adams Pittsfield , IL 62363 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - Martha May Bauer Lacey, age 90, of Milton, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Liberty Village in Pittsfield.



She was born on Oct. 13, 1928, at the family farm southeast of Milton, to John Andrew and Ethel Yelliott Bauer. She married her high school sweetheart, Harry Junior Lacey, on Dec. 6, 1947, and he preceded her in death in June of 1979.



Martha attended Cross Roads School for eight years and Milton High School for four years. She then graduated from Gem City Business College and went on to work at Lewis Motor Company for a short time. After her husband's passing, Martha worked at Farmers State Bank. For most of her life, she owned and operated Lacey and Bauer Quarry beginning in 1956. Martha enjoyed crocheting and quilting. She liked baking and cooking, and was known for her sugar cookies and oyster soup. In earlier years, she also liked to travel. Martha was a strong and independent woman who loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. She was always very active and present in their lives growing up, and she will be greatly missed.



She is survived by two sons, Robert Dale (Terry) Lacey of Milton and Bruce Wayne (Theresa) Lacey of Pittsfield; eight grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nolan) Miller of Champaign, Antony (Rachael) Lacey of Milton, Martha (Garth) Russo of Dallas, Texas, Ashley (David) Ferguson of Tremont, Jeffrey Lacey of Pittsfield, Benjamin (Sarah) Lacey of Alexander, Daniel (Casey Dilley) Lacey of New Berlin and Derrick Halpin of Chicago; and five great-grandchildren, Tayleigh Lacey, Piper Ferguson, Jameson Lacey, Juliana Lacey and Will Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry Junior Lacey; and a son, William Andrew Lacey, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Saudi Arabia in 1976.



Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Interment will follow at Greenpond Cemetery near Pearl. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude's Hospital or East Pike Fire Protection District. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 19, 2019

