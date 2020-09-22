1/1
Martha U. Shafer
Martha U. Shafer, 91, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born May 25, 1929, in Carrollton, the daughter of Harry and Myrtle Simonds. She married Ralph B. Shafer on Jan. 23, 1949, in Carrollton, and he preceded her in death on April 24, 2009.

Martha is survived by two children, Richard Shafer of Jacksonville and Carol (husband, Ron) Robison of Roodhouse; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, David Shafer (surviving wife, Sharon of Jacksonville); two grandsons, Christopher at birth and Scott Jeffrey Shafer; one granddaughter, Samantha Wilson; two brothers, Richard Simonds (surviving wife, Eileen of Wood River), and Edwin Simonds; and one sister, Janet Klausmeyer.

Mrs. Shafer attended and graduated from Carrollton High School, where she continued working as a secretary until her marriage to Mr. Shafer. She loved secretarial work and, in 1967, she began working in the business office at Passavant Hospital, and later the allergy lab. She had a job as personal secretary for Helen Lewis for 30 years.

Mrs. Shafer enjoyed various crafts and visiting with her friends and she tried to keep track of the youngsters' sports, theater, etc. Her family was so precious to her.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Private interment will be at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials are suggested to the Jacksonville Food Bank. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
