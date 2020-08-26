1/1
Martin R. "Marty" Barron
1957 - 2020
Martin R. "Marty" Barron, 63, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born April 2, 1957, in Beardstown, the son of Charles and Elizabeth Clarke Barron. He married, Kellie D. Glenn on May 20, 2006, in Jacksonville.

Surviving are his wife, Kellie Barron of Jacksonville; children, Joe Barron of Springfield, Shannon Barron of Chicago, Gwynevere Barron of Springfield, Casandra (Ryan) Turner of Jacksonville and Scott (Kristi) Kleinlein of South Carolina; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Walt (Pam) Barron of Downers Grove and David Barron of Bowling Green, Missouri.

Marty owned and operated Medicap Pharmacy until 2008. After retiring, he enjoyed wood working and spending time with friends and family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for medical expenses. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-0444
