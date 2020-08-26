Martin R. "Marty" Barron, 63, of Jacksonville passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

He was born April 2, 1957, in Beardstown, the son of Charles and Elizabeth Clarke Barron. He married, Kellie D. Glenn on May 20, 2006, in Jacksonville.

Surviving are his wife, Kellie Barron of Jacksonville; children, Joe Barron of Springfield, Shannon Barron of Chicago, Gwynevere Barron of Springfield, Casandra (Ryan) Turner of Jacksonville and Scott (Kristi) Kleinlein of South Carolina; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Walt (Pam) Barron of Downers Grove and David Barron of Bowling Green, Missouri.

Marty owned and operated Medicap Pharmacy until 2008. After retiring, he enjoyed wood working and spending time with friends and family.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for medical expenses. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.