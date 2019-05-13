Guest Book View Sign Service Information Colwell Memorial Home 515 State Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-1100 Send Flowers Obituary

VIRGINIA - Martin Russel Davidsmeier, 67, of rural Virginia, died unexpectedly, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home.



He was born May 5, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Russel Ernest and Sarah Kathryn Jokisch Davidsmeier. He married his high school sweetheart Penelope Schroll on Dec. 19, 1970, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown.



He is survived by his wife, Penny Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; his mother, Sarah Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; three daughters, Elissa (Chad) Harrison of rural Virginia, Victory Moore of rural Virginia, and Maria Davidsmeier of Minneapolis; his son, Thomas (Rebecca) Davidsmeier of St. Charles; 12 grandchildren, Lydia Davidsmeier, William Davidsmeier, Lucy Harrison, Maxwell Moore (father, David Moore), and Hannah, Myra, Sarah, Rachel, Joseph, Peter, Ezekiel, and Nineveh Davidsmeier.



He was preceded in death by his father, Russel Ernest Davidsmeier (2011); his sister, Susan L. Davidsmeier



Martin graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1970 and in 1973 he graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He was a past member of the Cass County Fair Board, Sangamon Valley Township Board, and the Bluff Springs Elevator Board. Most recently, he was a volunteer at Cass County Food Pantry. Martin was a faithful and active member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as a church elder and Sunday School Superintendent. Most important to him was his family. He was a fourth generation family farmer, a 4-H grandpa who wouldn't miss any of his grandchildren's events, and was always trying to say "I Love You" more than his wife.



A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Virginia. Burial will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Cass County Food Pantry or Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left online at VIRGINIA - Martin Russel Davidsmeier, 67, of rural Virginia, died unexpectedly, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home.He was born May 5, 1952, in Jacksonville, the son of Russel Ernest and Sarah Kathryn Jokisch Davidsmeier. He married his high school sweetheart Penelope Schroll on Dec. 19, 1970, at St. Alexius Catholic Church in Beardstown.He is survived by his wife, Penny Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; his mother, Sarah Davidsmeier of rural Virginia; three daughters, Elissa (Chad) Harrison of rural Virginia, Victory Moore of rural Virginia, and Maria Davidsmeier of Minneapolis; his son, Thomas (Rebecca) Davidsmeier of St. Charles; 12 grandchildren, Lydia Davidsmeier, William Davidsmeier, Lucy Harrison, Maxwell Moore (father, David Moore), and Hannah, Myra, Sarah, Rachel, Joseph, Peter, Ezekiel, and Nineveh Davidsmeier.He was preceded in death by his father, Russel Ernest Davidsmeier (2011); his sister, Susan L. Davidsmeier Smith (2018) (surviving life partner, Ron Lynn); and a son in infancy, Andrew Martin Davidsmeier (1974).Martin graduated from Beardstown High School in the class of 1970 and in 1973 he graduated from Illinois State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture. He was a past member of the Cass County Fair Board, Sangamon Valley Township Board, and the Bluff Springs Elevator Board. Most recently, he was a volunteer at Cass County Food Pantry. Martin was a faithful and active member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he served as a church elder and Sunday School Superintendent. Most important to him was his family. He was a fourth generation family farmer, a 4-H grandpa who wouldn't miss any of his grandchildren's events, and was always trying to say "I Love You" more than his wife.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Virginia. Burial will be at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to the services at the church. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Cass County Food Pantry or Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.colwellmemorialhome.com or on Facebook at Colwell Memorial Home. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close