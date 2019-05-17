Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin D. Bourne. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marvin D. Bourne, 84, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his residence in Jacksonville.



He was born Dec. 14, 1934, near Nortonville, the son of Leo Bourne Jr. and Hazel True Bourne. He married Jane E. Schneider on Feb. 9, 1958, at Central Christian Church in Jacksonville, and they were proud to have celebrated 61 years of marriage.



Marvin is survived by his wife of Jacksonville; three sons, Karey Lee (Penny) Bourne and Keith Alan (Becky) Bourne, all of Jacksonville, and Kenneth Harold (Sherry) Bourne of Lebanon, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Scott) Bourne, Brian Bourne, Jeffrey (Kim) Bourne, Jamie (Sergio) Saldivar, Kylie Bourne, Justin Bourne and Chelsea (Eddie) Achord; and eight great-grandchildren, Tryson, Talon, Rylea, Bryn, Ada, Lily, Lela and Leo. Marvin was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Shirley Heberling.



Marvin graduated in 1953 from Jacksonville High School. He farmed for a few years and raised and showed purebred Duroc hogs, winning several ribbons, including Grand Champion Barrow in 1954 at the Greene County Fair in Carrollton. He worked in construction and excavation until he went to work at Anderson-Clayton, where he worked for five years. He then went to work as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 1992 with more than 30 years of service. He was recognized with the Superior Accomplishment Award at the post office on May 1, 1969. Marvin was in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1957 to 1963 and was a Cubmaster for a few years at Lincoln Elementary School.



In his younger years, Marvin enjoyed bowling and was on the Ebenezer Indians softball team. He also liked to work in his workshop, making farm tractors and mini steam engines out of corn cobs. He was awarded a blue ribbon at the Illinois State Fair on Aug. 9, 2006, for crafts he made out of corn cobs.



Marvin enjoyed listening to classic country music and taking day trips. He and his wife took several bus tours over the years. Marvin was a good husband, father and grandfather, and always liked to go to his kids' and grandkids' activities. He was well-liked and had a good sense of humor. He was a Cardinals baseball fan and watched almost every game on TV. He also enjoyed going to the postal retirees' monthly breakfast meetings.



The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. Private interment will be at East Cemetery in Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the or Murrayville House of Prayer.

