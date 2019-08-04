Marvin D. Waters, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence.
He was born, May 17, 1936, in Virden, the son of Charles A. Waters and Beatrice I. Bond Waters. Marvin married Mildred I. Norris, Feb. 5, 1959, in White Hall. She preceded him in death, Sept. 8, 2012.
Surviving are daughters, Karen (Martin) Woods and Sharon Waters, both of Jacksonville; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by four siblings.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with interment in the East Cemetery in Jacksonville. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 4, 2019