Marvin D. Waters (1936 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marvin D. Waters.
Service Information
Daws Family Funeral Home, South Jacksonville
508 West Vandalia Rd
South Jacksonville, IL
62650
(217)-243-0444
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marvin D. Waters, 83, of Jacksonville, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence.

He was born, May 17, 1936, in Virden, the son of Charles A. Waters and Beatrice I. Bond Waters. Marvin married Mildred I. Norris, Feb. 5, 1959, in White Hall. She preceded him in death, Sept. 8, 2012.

Surviving are daughters, Karen (Martin) Woods and Sharon Waters, both of Jacksonville; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by four siblings.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with interment in the East Cemetery in Jacksonville. A visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.