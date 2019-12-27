Marvin E. Holland, 80, of Jacksonville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Jacksonville, the son of Lawrence A. and Cordelia Pierson Holland. He married Carolyn J. Mull on Dec. 3, 1978, in Jacksonville.
Surviving are his wife, Carolyn J. Holland of Jacksonville; his children, Joshua L. (Kelly) Holland of Maryville, Tennessee, Mark A. (Stephanie) Holland of Jacksonville, Andrew J. Holland of Jacksonville, Lyn Holland, Stephen Holland, Thomas Holland, Linda (Todd) Schultze and John Howard; and siblings, Peggy Howard of Kokomo, Indiana, and Larry Holland of Jacksonville.
Marvin was a Navy veteran. He was a member of the Laborers Union and worked for Jacksonville School District 117 for 26 years. Marvin was an avid Cubs fan, fisherman and hunter.
Cremation rights have been accorded. Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 27, 2019