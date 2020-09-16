1/1
Marvin E. Wood
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BLOOMINGTON — Marvin Wood, 66, of Bloomington passed away at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Marvin was born in Granite City, the son of Delbert and Janet (Boerkle) Wood. He married his beloved Gracie Brase on Nov. 11, 1972, in Edwardsville. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Joseph (Savannah) Wood; one brother, Dale Wood; and one sister, Cheryl Wagonblast. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Tina and Gina.

After graduating from high school, Marvin spent six years in the Army Reserve and went on to work in the trucking industry for most of his life, including working for Growmark FS, Landes Trucking and Quincy Mack.

He greatly loved his two pugs, Murphy and Riley, and memorial donations may be made in his name to the McLean County Humane Society.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday. Sept. 18, 2020, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded. Condolences may be shared online at calvertmemorial.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL 61701
(309) 828-2415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved