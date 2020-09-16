BLOOMINGTON — Marvin Wood, 66, of Bloomington passed away at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Marvin was born in Granite City, the son of Delbert and Janet (Boerkle) Wood. He married his beloved Gracie Brase on Nov. 11, 1972, in Edwardsville. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Joseph (Savannah) Wood; one brother, Dale Wood; and one sister, Cheryl Wagonblast. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Tina and Gina.

After graduating from high school, Marvin spent six years in the Army Reserve and went on to work in the trucking industry for most of his life, including working for Growmark FS, Landes Trucking and Quincy Mack.

He greatly loved his two pugs, Murphy and Riley, and memorial donations may be made in his name to the McLean County Humane Society.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday. Sept. 18, 2020, at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Cremation rites will be accorded. Condolences may be shared online at calvertmemorial.com.