WHITE HALL — Marvin William "Bill" Goben, 92, of White Hall passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in White Hall.



He was born Jan. 31, 1927, in Beardstown, the son of Earl and Ethel E. Efaw Goben. He married Audrey Jean Goben on Oct. 14, 1949, in White Hall and she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2011.



He is survived by a daughter, Debbie (Tom) Verity of White Hall; a son, Bob (Janet) Goben of Carrollton; three grandchildren, Stacey (Greg) Killion, Emily (Tyler) Forrester and Jason (Michelle) Verity; two stepgrandchildren, Clayton (Jenny) Arnett and Sally (Trevor) Arnett Hartwick; four great-grandchildren, Lauren, Erin and Olivia Killion and Abby Jones; 10 great-stepgrandchildren, Brayden, Jayce and Max Arnett, Jack Campbell, Kaylinn and Whalinn Hartwick, Jarred and Taylor Dunham and Skyler and Clayton Forrester; two great-great-stepgrandchildren, Kopelynn and Charlee Dunham; one brother, Joe (Sis) Goben of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald Goben and Richard "Nick" Goben (surviving wife, Ruth of Roodhouse); and two sisters, Beverly Crum and Shirley Hannaford.



Bill graduated from White Hall High School, where he played basketball. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. Bill was in the auto parts business for 72 years, having worked for Rose Auto Parts for 36 years and for 36 years as the owner and operator of Goben Auto Parts, both in White Hall. He was a member of Christ United Methodist in White Hall. Bill was an avid golfer and served on the Greene County Golf Board for many years. He was a North Greene Spartans basketball and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also was a member of the North Greene High School Football chain gang for 42 years and was a charter member of the North Greene Jaycees. He was honored to have served as parade marshal of the Fourth of July parade in White Hall. Bill never met a stranger and will be remembered for his kindness.



A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at White Hall Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Memorials are suggested to the North Greene Boosters. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

