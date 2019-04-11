Obituary Print Mary Ann (Harp) Ranson (1929 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Mary Ann Ranson, 90, of Franklin passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Delmar Gardens in O'Fallon, Missouri.



She was born Feb. 2, 1929, in Roodhouse, the daughter of J. Herschel and Cecile Edwards Harp. She married James C. Ranson on Feb. 27, 1966, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 1998.



She is survived by one daughter, Peggie (Tom) Vohsen; two grandchildren, Thomas Vohsen and Shelley Vohsen; six great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Vohsen, Thomas R. Vohsen, Holleigh Vohsen, Abigail Brown, Tyler Brown and Madelyn Brown; one sister, Geraldine Hanback of Murrayville; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Robert H. Harp; and one sister, Katherine Million.



Mrs. Ranson was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm for many years. She was a member of Franklin United Methodist Church and a past member of Jacksonville Jr. Women's Club and Franklin American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing bridge and canasta, and sewing.



