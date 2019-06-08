Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ann (Schofield) Turner. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Turner, 81, of Jacksonville died Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her residence.



She was born June 22, 1937, near Winchester, the daughter of Joseph and Opal Bettis Schofield. Mary married Robert L. Turner on May 27, 1955, at Winchester United Methodist Church, and he survives.



Mary also is survived by two daughters, Rose (James) Turner Payne of Carrollton, Texas, and Virginia (Thomas) Fawcett of Rathdrum, Idaho; five grandchildren, Harrison (Abbey) Payne of Plano, Texas, Connor Payne of Carrollton, Texas, Erin (Jim) Jones of Rathdrum, Idaho, Robert (Tyler) Fawcett of Post Falls, Idaho, and Cory (Katia) Fawcett of Blanchard, Idaho; five great-grandchildren, Castiel Fawcett, Bradley Ouellette, Colton Ouellette, Mitchell Payne and Clint Fawcett; one sister, Virginia Neff of Spring Hill, Tennessee; three brothers, Russell Schofield of Winchester, John Schofield of Roodhouse, and Charles (Julie) Schofield of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.



Mary taught junior high for many years in Lincoln, where she also coached several sports and served as a referee. She also coached and played women's slow-pitch softball. In addition to her work as an educator and coach, Mary was an independent businesswoman, working as a licensed Realtor and as owner of "Mrs. T's" Bakery. She had a lifelong love for music. As a young lady, Mary often sang with her family; later in life she directed the Sunshine Singers for many years. Mary also enjoyed writing and poetry.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Franklin United Methodist Church in Franklin with burial at Franklin Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Franklin United Methodist Church.

