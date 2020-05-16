WAVERLY – Mary "Kay" Catherine (Rawlings) Rouland, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Waverly surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 14.She was born June 24, 1944, in Franklin, daughter of the late Clarence "Slim" and Dorothy Mae (Long) Rawlings. She married Arthur Allyn Rouland on April 5,1962 in Jacksonville, and he survives.Mary is also survived by her children, Rhonda (Tony) Smith of Nortonville and Tina (Josh) Cloyd of Waverly; nine grandchildren, Mickenzey Edwards (Chris Miller) , Laura (Chris) White, Brittani (Josh) King all of Waverly, Tyler Crow (Hannah Fields), Dustin "D.J." (Samantha) Smith, Codey Smith all of Nortonville, Khrysten (Chris) Tipps, Jesse Cloyd all of Springfield, Allyn Edwards (Natalie Bednar) of Auburn; Nineteen Great-Grandchildren; brothers Jerry Rawlings of Franklin, John (Peggy) Rawlings of Berry, dog Cookie, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers, Reggie, Francis, and Bud Rawlings.Mary was a very hard worker who dedicated her life to her husband, family, and farming. In her early years she worked at the Waverly Bowl and Waverly Grade School as a cook. She also worked at various jobs including, Krafts Foods, Dickey-Johns and Mobil Chemical. She later retired from Lowe's as a manager after 15 Years, due to her first battle with cancer.Mary loved wood crafting and spending time on their family farm with her husband "Art" of 58 years and their dog Cookie.Mary touched the lives and hearts of many people throughout her life and will be greatly missed by friends, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Graveside services and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.Memorials are suggested to Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner, Waverly, Illinois 62692 ℅ Arthur Rouland. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.