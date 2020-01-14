Mary E. (Eldred) Harland, 87, of Olympia Fields died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.



She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Foster Harland; dear mother of Susan Corbet of Palos Heights, Helen (Ron) Bell of Burr Ridge and John Harland of Naperville; cherished grandmother of Sean, Kyle and Michael Corbet, Charlie and Emily Bell, and Robin, Adam, Cory and Charlotte Harland.



Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of P.E.O. and Flossmoor Community Church, a Field Museum volunteer and a world traveler.



She will rest at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, until the time of her funeral service at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Carrollton Cemetery in Carrollton. Friends will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Memorials are suggested to Park Lawn School & Activity Center, 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn, IL 60452