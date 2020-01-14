Mary E. (Eldred) Harland (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Sue and family, very sorry about your mom/grandmas passing...."
    - Mary Sweeney
  • "Im so sorry for this loss of a great woman. My heart is..."
    - Bridget Busse
  • "I have known Mary for about 23-24 years, when she first..."
    - Gayle Guzik
Service Information
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL
62016
(217)-942-6818
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL 62016
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:00 PM
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - Carrollton
108 North 5th Street
Carrollton, IL 62016
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary E. (Eldred) Harland, 87, of Olympia Fields died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Foster Harland; dear mother of Susan Corbet of Palos Heights, Helen (Ron) Bell of Burr Ridge and John Harland of Naperville; cherished grandmother of Sean, Kyle and Michael Corbet, Charlie and Emily Bell, and Robin, Adam, Cory and Charlotte Harland.

Mary enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of P.E.O. and Flossmoor Community Church, a Field Museum volunteer and a world traveler.

She will rest at Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy., Homewood, from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, until the time of her funeral service at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Interment will be at 11:15 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Carrollton Cemetery in Carrollton. Friends will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. Memorials are suggested to Park Lawn School & Activity Center, 10833 S. LaPorte, Oak Lawn, IL 60452
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Jan. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.