Mary Edith Hamilton, 93, of Jacksonville passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.



Mrs. Hamilton was born on a farm southwest of Beardstown on June 18, 1926. She was the daughter of Harry L. and Grace (Holscher) Watkins. She was married to Harlin Hamilton at the Virginia Methodist Church parsonage on Jan. 26, 1946, by the Rev. Henry Higgins. Harlin preceded her in death on Oct. 7, 2017.



Mrs. Hamilton is survived by one son and three daughters, Don E. Hamilton of Chapin; Judy R. Hamilton of West Lafayette, Indiana; Vickie J. Cochran of Swansea and Diana H. (David) Jackson of Jacksonville. She also is survived by eight grandchildren, Bethany Hamilton of Chapin, Ginny Hamilton of Cottonwood, Arizona, David Hamilton of Cottonwood, Arizona, Joseph (Jen) Kozma of Ashton, Maryland, Jeanine (Brian) Cohoon of Wright City, Missouri, Nathan Cochran of Swansea and Matthew and Sarah Jackson of Winchester; three great-grandchildren, Lucas Hamilton of Cottonwood, Arizona, Phoebe Cohoon of Wright City, Missouri, and Deckard Kozma of Ashton, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Hamilton was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James L. (surviving wife, Ida) Watkins of Alton and Robert E. (deceased wife, Barbara) Watkins.



Mrs. Hamilton started school in the rural Lakeview school in Morgan County and graduated in 1944 from Virginia High School. She was very active in the music department as a vocal student and also played French horn in school bands and in other city bands. She was a lifelong Methodist; she taught primary Sunday school classes and performed soloist work for her church choir in earlier years.



Mrs. Hamilton was a business partner with her husband in the 37 years of running the family farms. They retired in 1984 and moved to Jacksonville. She and Mr. Hamilton traveled extensively during their retirement, taking several trips to Europe, Russia and Western Asia in addition to many trips within the USA and Canada. Mrs. Hamilton was an avid reader, taking multiple newspapers and reading the classics. She loved gardening, especially tending to her roses and lily-of-the-valley. An excellent cook, she loved to hold large family dinners at the holidays.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, with burial at Walnut Ridge Cemetery in Virginia. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to .

