Mary Eileen (Standley) Carlton, 72, of Astoria and formerly of Meredosia died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Roy and Elizabeth Zulauf Standley. She married Fred A. Carlton on July 3, 1987, in Meredosia, and he survives.

She also is survived by four children, Chris Carlton of Pekin, Tammy Carlton of Pekin, Bill (Shannon) Hawkshaw of Rochester and Amanda (Chris) Downing of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Bonnie (Boone) Watkins of Waverly, Janie (Jack) Gregory of Meredosia and Sheila Conaway of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Evans.

Mary worked for National Starch in Meredosia for nearly 20 years. After her retirement, she owned and operated The Bear's Den in Lomax with her husband. She enjoyed traveling and loved to dance. She loved people and would befriend any stranger.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia. A walk-through visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Because of pandemic requirements, occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time during the visitation and service. Memorial gifts are suggested to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.