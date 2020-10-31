1/1
Mary Eileen (Standley) Carlton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Eileen (Standley) Carlton, 72, of Astoria and formerly of Meredosia died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 26, 1948, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Roy and Elizabeth Zulauf Standley. She married Fred A. Carlton on July 3, 1987, in Meredosia, and he survives.

She also is survived by four children, Chris Carlton of Pekin, Tammy Carlton of Pekin, Bill (Shannon) Hawkshaw of Rochester and Amanda (Chris) Downing of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Bonnie (Boone) Watkins of Waverly, Janie (Jack) Gregory of Meredosia and Sheila Conaway of Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Richard Evans.

Mary worked for National Starch in Meredosia for nearly 20 years. After her retirement, she owned and operated The Bear's Den in Lomax with her husband. She enjoyed traveling and loved to dance. She loved people and would befriend any stranger.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia. A walk-through visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Because of pandemic requirements, occupancy will be limited to 25 people at a time during the visitation and service. Memorial gifts are suggested to American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel - Meredosia
117 S. Putnam St.
Meredosia, IL 62665
(217) 584-1514
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved