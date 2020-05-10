Mary Elizabeth (Cosgriff) Farmer
1930 - 2020
MOKENA — Mary Elizabeth (Cosgriff) Farmer, 90, of Mokena passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Jacksonville to William Raymond Cosgriff and Margaret Augusta (Gussie) Stouffe. She attended Our Saviour and Routt Catholic schools before completing Illinois Women's Business College. While working at Elliot State Bank she met her husband of 64 years, George Washington Farmer, and they married on Oct. 10, 1955, at Our Saviour Catholic Church. The family moved to Mokena in the late 1960s for George's work with Mobil Chemical. There Mary was a school librarian and sold Avon. She was active in St. Mary Mokena Catholic Church and School organizations, was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. The couple commuted to Central Illinois several times a year to stay close to their extended family and friends. Mary is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann (Mark Petro), George Washington Jr. (Vallerie Camp), Kathryn Diane (Bruce DeChambre) and Randy Sue (Kenneth Idler); five grandchildren, Nathan Kyle Buske, Amanda Christine Farmer, Shea Elizabeth Farmer Langebartels (Garrett), Eric Brian and Erin Marie Idler; and one great-grandchild, Augustine Wright "Gus" Langebartels. She also is survived by her brother, Raymond Lee Cosgriff; two sisters, Joann Mansfield and Margaret Louise (Patrick) Clarke; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she treasured. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Doris Jean (Norman) Joseph; her brothers, James Theodore and Gerald William; and her son-in-law, John Corbett Pendergast Jr. (Kathryn). Midwest Mortuary Services in Mokena is in charge of immediate arrangements. Because of the current coronavirus restrictions, a memorial and burial will be at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mokena and Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Routt Education Foundation's Cosgriff Family Fund. Condolences may be left at midwestmortuary.com/obits.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
MIDWEST MORTUARY SERVICE, LTD
10024 West 190th Place
Mokena, IL 60448
(708) 478-3546
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
Mary was a great lady, fabulous mother and had love for all. Im so sorry for her passing, but know that she is in the hands of god and at peace. She will be remembered in my heart with joy. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Diane Fleming
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mother. My thoughts are with the whole family.
Mimi Anderson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Heartfelt sympathies to you all. Aunt Mary will live on in our hearts . Her calls and stories, kindness and love. She will be truly missed. Love and prayers to you all.
Rob and Laurie Joseph
Family
May 8, 2020
I loved my Aunt Mary. I always enjoyed visiting with her. She had a lot of good advice and wisdom to share. See you again, some day, Aunt Mary. You are loved and will be greatly missed!❤
Phyllis Staats
Family
May 8, 2020
My sympathy to all of you. I will
Always remember Aunt Marys smile and laugh. It is hard to loss a mom but She will always be in your hearts.
Susan Farmer-Bye
Family
May 8, 2020
Many Great Memories of Aunt Mary and Uncle George and their children when they lived in Jacksonville and we were young children Loved to hear Aunt Mary tell stories and her laugh and gave my sister and I change to go to the small store down the street and around the corner to buy some candy. She was such a Beautiful woman inside and out whether she was all dressed up or in her at home clothes. RIP Aunt Mary. Love you.
Delores (Dee ) Brunk Fair
Family
May 8, 2020
Mom, you were my biggest cheerleader and my sharpest critic. No one was ever as proud of my accomplishments as you. No one will be able to fill those shoes. I love you and miss you!
Beth Lahey
Daughter
May 8, 2020
Our sympathy and prayers are for all of you. Mary Elizabeth will always be ever so close to each of you...she is right there in each of your hearts.
May God give you His strength and love now and in times ahead.
Love and prayers,
John & Mary Martha Peterson
Mary Peterson
Family
May 8, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the entire family
Honey & Howard Rosenfeld
May 8, 2020
Mom you will be missed, you were the brightest star among all the stars that shine. Life won't be the same
Randy Idler
Family
