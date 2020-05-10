MOKENA — Mary Elizabeth (Cosgriff) Farmer, 90, of Mokena passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Jan. 28, 1930, in Jacksonville to William Raymond Cosgriff and Margaret Augusta (Gussie) Stouffe. She attended Our Saviour and Routt Catholic schools before completing Illinois Women's Business College. While working at Elliot State Bank she met her husband of 64 years, George Washington Farmer, and they married on Oct. 10, 1955, at Our Saviour Catholic Church. The family moved to Mokena in the late 1960s for George's work with Mobil Chemical. There Mary was a school librarian and sold Avon. She was active in St. Mary Mokena Catholic Church and School organizations, was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. The couple commuted to Central Illinois several times a year to stay close to their extended family and friends. Mary is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann (Mark Petro), George Washington Jr. (Vallerie Camp), Kathryn Diane (Bruce DeChambre) and Randy Sue (Kenneth Idler); five grandchildren, Nathan Kyle Buske, Amanda Christine Farmer, Shea Elizabeth Farmer Langebartels (Garrett), Eric Brian and Erin Marie Idler; and one great-grandchild, Augustine Wright "Gus" Langebartels. She also is survived by her brother, Raymond Lee Cosgriff; two sisters, Joann Mansfield and Margaret Louise (Patrick) Clarke; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that she treasured. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Doris Jean (Norman) Joseph; her brothers, James Theodore and Gerald William; and her son-in-law, John Corbett Pendergast Jr. (Kathryn). Midwest Mortuary Services in Mokena is in charge of immediate arrangements. Because of the current coronavirus restrictions, a memorial and burial will be at a later date at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mokena and Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Jacksonville. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Routt Education Foundation's Cosgriff Family Fund. Condolences may be left at midwestmortuary.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 10 to May 11, 2020.