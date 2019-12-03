PITTSFIELD — Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Zimmerman Hoover, 98, of Pittsfield passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Pittsfield.
She was born Oct. 27, 1921, in Pittsfield, the daughter of the late Earl and Vera Hill Zimmerman. She married Eugene "Gene" Hoover on June 21, 1946, in Washington, D.C. He preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 1998.
Betty was a 1943 graduate of the University of Illinois. During World War II (1943-1946), she worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad in Washington, D.C. She was responsible for selling tickets, working the White House desk and serving as passenger representative on the Liberty Limited Train from Washington, D.C., to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Betty and her husband lived in China from 1946 to 1948 and Japan from 1949 to 1952, both employed by the OSS and CIA. The family returned to California in 1952.
She and Gene owned and operated Town & Country Store in Pittsfield from 1956 through 1988. She was active in both the United Methodist and the Christian churches. She was instrumental in bringing the Work Camp to Pittsfield. She served on the board of Illini Community Hospital and was a tireless volunteer at the hospital. She enjoyed stained glass, knitting, needlepoint, hooked rugs, cross-stitch, reading, meditation, yoga, wild flowers and playing bridge.
Surviving are her son, Robert Calvin "Bob" Hoover; nieces and nephews, Barbara Wright, Jerry Weaver, David Weaver, Elizabeth Schimmel Miller, Albert W. Schimmel III, John R. Schimmel, Michael Wiley, Daniel Wiley, Mark Zimmerman, Anne Zimmerman Dundorf, John Zimmerman, Timothy Zimmerman, Paul Zimmermanand Sara Zimmerman Lynch; and a cousin, Wanda Zimmerman Hutter.
Preceding her in death were siblings Ruth Zimmerman Weaver, Athene Zimmerman Schimmel, Norma Zimmerman Wiley, Robert Zimmerman and Richard Zimmerman; and nieces and nephews, Donald Zimmerman, Vincent Zimmerman, Juanita Zimmerman Grigsby and Carolyn Zimmerman Castell.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Pittsfield First Christian Church. Private interment will be at Pittsfield West Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pittsfield First Christian Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 3, 2019