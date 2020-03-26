Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" Meyer, 69, died Thursday, March 19, 2020.

A longtime resident of the Alvin Eades Center in Jacksonville,

she was beloved by her parents, the late Robert and Catherine Meyer;

her sister, Catherine Meyer Luchins; her brother-in-law, the late Daniel Luchins;

her nephew, Matthew Luchins; and her Eades family of "the Ladies" and staff.

In addition, she had a loving extended family of cousins and friends

who wrote to and visited her faithfully.

·

Lizzie was a lovable, determined and ever-so-goodhearted soul

who, despite her multiple handicaps and life difficulties

maintained — overall — a remarkable, sunny disposition.

·

She was wonderfully cared for at Eades,

where she was the senior citizen among the ladies.

She attended the Elm City workshop

and there, too, was helped by good people to live a full life.

·

She would give a great Lizzie thank you

to all these people if she could.

·

A memorial service at Eades will take place

when we have passed these uncertain times.

In her memory, any gift to her very special home would be welcomed:

The Alvin Eades Center

905 Superior Ave.

Jacksonville, IL 62650

·

Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.