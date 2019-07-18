Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Beth" (Standley) Teague. View Sign Service Information Lincoln Land Cremation Society 917 S. 7th St. Springfield , IL 62703 (217)-523-4646 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Saviour Catholic Church 453 East State St. Jacksonville , IL View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Saviour Catholic Church 453 East State St. Jacksonville , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SPRINGFIELD — Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Teague, 69, of Springfield died at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her home.



Beth was born on Oct. 7, 1949, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Charles Joseph "Joe" and Gloria Ann Bentley Standley. She married Thomas James Teague in 1991; he preceded her in death.



Beth graduated from Routt Catholic High School and earned her bachelor's degree from ISU. She was employed as a teacher for several area school districts, including at Beardstown Junior High, Routt High School, Ursuline High School and Lanphier High School. Beth enjoyed reading, being outdoors, planting flowers and learning.



She also was preceded in death by her father, Joe Standley; her fiancé, Carl Johnson; and a brother, Richard James Standley.



She is survived by her mother, Gloria Standley of Jacksonville; a daughter, Maureen (husband, Bill) Woodrum of Chatham; a stepson, Sean (wife, Danielle) Teague of Roanoke, Virginia; grandchildren, Brody Johnson of Chatham and Jonathan and Annabelle Teague, both of Roanoke, Virginia; siblings, Gail (husband, George) Eck of Alexander, Fred (wife, Linda) Standley of Winchester, Charlie (wife, Bonnie) Standley of Springfield, Kate (husband, the late Mark) Evans, Ed Standley and Susie Mikovich, all of Jacksonville; a sister-in-law, Bev Standley of Woodridge; uncles, James (wife, Pat) Bentley of Chicago and Bob (wife, the late Mary) Merris of Jacksonville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.



The family will host a memorial gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Our Saviour Catholic Church, 453 E. State St., Jacksonville. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private family interment will be at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Routt Catholic High School, 500 E. College Ave., Jacksonville, IL 62650. Online condolences may be left at lincolnlandcs.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 18, 2019

