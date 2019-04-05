Mary Elizabeth Toby, 86, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Meridan Village in Glen Carbon.
She was born April 22, 1932, in Danville, the daughter of John F. and Victoria Koziol Cassel. She married Keith R. Toby on Oct. 26, 1950, at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Danville, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.
She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia (Joseph) Kennedy of Virginia; three sons, Michael (Maureen) Toby of Naperville, Patrick (Cheryl) Toby of Kansas City, Missouri, and David (Melissa) Toby of Glen Carbon; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Larry Cassel of Florida. She was preceded in death by one son, James Edward Toby; and three brothers, Daniel, Robert and Jack Cassel.
Mrs. Toby graduated with the first graduating class at Schlarman Catholic High School in Danville and in 1993 from Springfield College, and was commissioned by Bishop Ryan as a certified lay minister. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour, where she was very active and served as a catechist, lector and RCIA coordinator. She most recently attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She enjoyed traveling, her family and furthering her education.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Calvary Cemetery for Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Faith In Action. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 5, 2019