Obituary

Mary Elizabeth Toby, 86, of Glen Carbon and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Meridan Village in Glen Carbon.



She was born April 22, 1932, in Danville, the daughter of John F. and Victoria Koziol Cassel. She married Keith R. Toby on Oct. 26, 1950, at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Danville, and he preceded her in death on June 23, 2011.



She is survived by one daughter, Cynthia (Joseph) Kennedy of Virginia; three sons, Michael (Maureen) Toby of



Mrs. Toby graduated with the first graduating class at Schlarman Catholic High School in Danville and in 1993 from Springfield College, and was commissioned by Bishop Ryan as a certified lay minister. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour, where she was very active and served as a catechist, lector and RCIA coordinator. She most recently attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. She enjoyed traveling, her family and furthering her education.



airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

