PALMYRA — Mary Ellen Dugger, 96, of Palmyra passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her daughter's home in Hettick.



She was born Jan. 3, 1923, to Clayton and Mazie (Pratt) Braley.



She married Ray Maupin and they later divorced. She then married Roy E. Dugger in Scottville on Jan. 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on March 9, 1959.



She is survived by her daughters, Alyce Maupin (K.W.) Bowman of Greenfield, Roycelyn Dugger (Zeke) Isaacson of Hettick and Bessie Dugger Powers of Bethalto; and six granddaughters, Shelly (Mark) Steinmetz of Hettick, DiAnn (John) Ford of Greenfield, Erin Bowman of Jacksonville, Amanda (Nathan) Henderson of Troy, Kara (Philip) Cox of Modesto and Rhonda (Brian) Janroy of Riverdale, Utah; one grandson, Micah (Kelly) Powers of Paullina, Iowa; 19 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Henry, Clara, George, Edward, Edwin, Irving, Jim and Wendell (John) Braley; her son-in-law,Curt Arnett; and a special friend, Bert Nix. She leaves behind several nieces and nephews.



She was employed at Scottville Grade School, Carlinville Glove Factory and by the State of Illinois and retired from Capitol Records in Jacksonville.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial will be at Panther Creek Cemetery near Scottville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the chapel. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Northwestern Food Pantry or , both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692.

