Obituary Print Mary Ellen (Lonergan) English (1916 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Mary Ellen English, 102, of Jacksonville died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her residence at Knollwood Retirement Village.



She was born Oct. 19, 1916, near Woodson, the daughter of Cornelius J. and Emma Tarzwell Lonergan. She married Don C. English on Oct. 2, 1943, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Murrayville, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1985.



She is survived by five children, Don Jr. (Kathy) English of Jacksonville, Terry (Jane) English of Murrayville, Rick (Mary) English of Jacksonville, Janet (Jack) Wood of Jacksonville and Bruce (Marcelle) English of Jacksonville, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Therese (Bill Reed) Lonergan of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Patrick "Pat" English; one brother, J.W. Lonergan; and four sisters, Margaret Lonergan, Emily McNeely, Edith Jacques and Rita Danzl.



Mary Ellen graduated in 1934 from Routt High School and attended Illinois College. She began her 30-year teaching career in the one-room schoolhouse she attended as a child. Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, she went to St. Louis and was employed in a munitions factory and later as an instructor at Scott Field radio school in Belleville. Following her marriage to Don, she became a "war widow" when he served in the United States Navy in the Pacific. Mary Ellen resumed her teaching career, teaching at Literberry, Our Saviour and Franklin schools. She retired from teaching in 1977.



Following her retirement, Mary Ellen became an active volunteer, serving as an ombudsman, helping with Doorbell Dinners and substitute teaching. As a devoted grandmother, she enjoyed attending the activities of her 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She attended St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Murrayville for many years and later was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour, where she served as sacristan and eucharistic minister for 20 years. She was a charter member and past regent of the Court of Our Saviour's of Catholic Daughters of America, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a member of the Routt Alumni Association and an associate member of the Springfield Dominicans. She also was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, AARP, a 67-year member of Woodson American Legion Auxiliary, and a member of the Founders Society of Knollwood Retirement Village.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home, after which the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. As per her wish, Mary Ellen's body has been donated to science. Private interment will be at a later date at St. Bartholomew Cemetery near Murrayville. Memorials are suggested to the Routt Education Foundation, Knollwood Retirement Village, or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at Mary Ellen English, 102, of Jacksonville died Monday, March 11, 2019, at her residence at Knollwood Retirement Village.She was born Oct. 19, 1916, near Woodson, the daughter of Cornelius J. and Emma Tarzwell Lonergan. She married Don C. English on Oct. 2, 1943, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Murrayville, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1985.She is survived by five children, Don Jr. (Kathy) English of Jacksonville, Terry (Jane) English of Murrayville, Rick (Mary) English of Jacksonville, Janet (Jack) Wood of Jacksonville and Bruce (Marcelle) English of Jacksonville, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Therese (Bill Reed) Lonergan of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, Patrick "Pat" English; one brother, J.W. Lonergan; and four sisters, Margaret Lonergan, Emily McNeely, Edith Jacques and Rita Danzl.Mary Ellen graduated in 1934 from Routt High School and attended Illinois College. She began her 30-year teaching career in the one-room schoolhouse she attended as a child. Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, she went to St. Louis and was employed in a munitions factory and later as an instructor at Scott Field radio school in Belleville. Following her marriage to Don, she became a "war widow" when he served in the United States Navy in the Pacific. Mary Ellen resumed her teaching career, teaching at Literberry, Our Saviour and Franklin schools. She retired from teaching in 1977.Following her retirement, Mary Ellen became an active volunteer, serving as an ombudsman, helping with Doorbell Dinners and substitute teaching. As a devoted grandmother, she enjoyed attending the activities of her 13 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. She attended St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Murrayville for many years and later was a longtime member of Church of Our Saviour, where she served as sacristan and eucharistic minister for 20 years. She was a charter member and past regent of the Court of Our Saviour's of Catholic Daughters of America, a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, a member of the Routt Alumni Association and an associate member of the Springfield Dominicans. She also was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, AARP, a 67-year member of Woodson American Legion Auxiliary, and a member of the Founders Society of Knollwood Retirement Village.A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour. A prayer service will be conducted at 3:45 p.m. Monday at Williamson Funeral Home, after which the family will meet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. As per her wish, Mary Ellen's body has been donated to science. Private interment will be at a later date at St. Bartholomew Cemetery near Murrayville. Memorials are suggested to the Routt Education Foundation, Knollwood Retirement Village, or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Funeral Home Williamson Funeral Home

1405 Lincoln Avenue

Jacksonville , IL 62650

(217) 243-1010 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 13, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close