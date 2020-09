ROODHOUSE — MARY ELLEN PATTERSON, 90, of Roodhouse died Sept. 4 at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. Visitation will be from Noon to 2 p.m. Sept. 8 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Fernwood Cemetery in Roodhouse.