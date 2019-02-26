Obituary Print Mary "Gayline" Evans (1948 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Mary "Gayline" Evans, 70, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.



She was born May 24, 1948, in Axtel, Kentucky, the daughter of Oval Leroy and Anna Laura Lewis. She married Michael L. Evans Sr. on April 1, 1968, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 5, 2000.



She is survived by one son and one daughter, Damon L. (Cindy) Evans and Michelle Evans (companion, James Williams), all of Jacksonville; seven grandchildren, Tiffany Evans, Jason Evans, Katarina Evans, Erica Evans, Seth Evans, Jaydn Williams and Baylee Williams, all of Jacksonville; two great-grandchildren, Liam and A'liyanah; and her companion, Harvey Retherford of Greenfield. She was preceded in death by two sons, Derek Evans and Michael L. Evans Jr. (surviving wife, Kimberly); one brother, Kenneth Lewis; and one sister, Diane Lancaster.



Mrs. Evans was a graduate of Routt Catholic High School and worked at Hertzberg New Method in Jacksonville. She loved working puzzles.



A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the service. Private burial will be at a later date at Chapin Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Michelle Evans. Condolences may be sent at buchanancody.com. Funeral Home Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel

1100 Lincoln Ave.

Jacksonville , IL 62650

