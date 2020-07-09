1/1
Mary Frances Fortado
1923 - 2020
Mary Frances Fortado, 96, of Jacksonville died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Sept. 4, 1923, near Chapin, the daughter of Alvin H. and Sadie DeGroot Saunderson. She married Albert J. Fortado on Aug. 11, 1945, in Bloomington, Indiana, and he preceded her in death in 2007.

Mary Frances is survived by a sister, Pauline (George) Rexroat of Jacksonville; several nieces, a nephew, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces and great-grand-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Alvin Saunderson Jr. (surviving wife, Mary Margaret) and Donald D. Saunderson; and one niece, Margaret Joan "Peggy Jo" Borgman (surviving husband, Robert N. Borgman of Jacksonville.)

Mrs. Fortado retired in 1986 after 30-plus years with The Farmers State Bank and Trust Co. She was a life member of Passavant Area Hospital Auxiliary, and a member of The National Society of Decorative Painters, Grace United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, The Jacksonville Art Association, The Salvation Army Auxiliary and the National Museum of Decorative Painting in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mary Frances, a multi-media artist, was devoted to her many watercolor students and sought to instill her enthusiasm in them.

A private service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, south of Jacksonville. Memorials are suggested to the Society of Decorative Painters, Passavant Area Hospital or Grace United Methodist Church. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
