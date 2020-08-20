Mary Frances Tobin, 94, of Jacksonville died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Jacksonville, the daughter of John H. and Ethel Spaulding Blesse. She married Maurice J. "Bud" Tobin on Jan. 20, 1945, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2005.

Mary Frances is survived by three sons, Joe (Renee) Tobin, Pat (Susan) Tobin and Tom (Nancy) Tobin; five daughters, Frances Fanning, Laura (Randy) Prichard, Jeannie (Mike) Allan, Mary (Doug) Egbert and Beth (Joe) Kaufmann, all of Jacksonville; 20 grandchildren, Jessica (Bobby) Sims of Jacksonville, Chad (Emily) Tobin of Glen Carbon, Casey (Samaria) Tobin of Romeoville, Jeremy Tobin of Grainger, Indiana, Lee (Gloria) Colclasure of Texas, Becky Brown of Jacksonville, Katie Fanning of Meredosia, Stephanie (Travis) Goodrich of Wyoming, Joshua Prichard of Jacksonville, Adam (Erica) Tobin of Woodson, Brian (Cori) Tobin of Jacksonville, Brooke (Soufiane) Tobin of Morocco, and Tristan Tobin, Johnathan (Natasha) Allan, Jordan (Rebecca) Allan, T.J. Tobin, Ryan Kaufmann, Breanne Kaufmann, Rachel Kaufmann and Brady Kaufmann, all of Jacksonville; 26 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dorothy Luster of Pawnee and Rosella Walker of Atlanta, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Erin Kaufmann; one sister, Margaret Ann Magner; and three brothers, Donald Blesse, John William Blesse and Charles Bud Blesse.

Mary Frances worked at JC Penney in Jacksonville for many years. She was a lifelong member of Church of Our Saviour and enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and the Chicago Cubs. She especially enjoyed her family.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will host an informal walk-through visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home. Because of current conditions, face masks and social-distancing compliance are required. Memorials are suggested to Church of Our Saviour. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.