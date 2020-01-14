Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Francis (Henry) Alkire. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Graveside service 1:30 PM Diamond Grove Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Francis Alkire, 105, of rural Woodson died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Scott County Nursing Center in Winchester.



She was born May 25, 1914, in North Dakota, the daughter of Frances Alfred and Mary Emma Lena Culp Henry. She and her family moved to Woddson in 1930. She married Keith M. Nash in 1938 in White Hall. She married Riley J. Alkire on Dec. 17, 1945, in Mount Sterling, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 1976.



Mary Francis is survived by her stepson, Danny Lee Alkire of Peoria; her sister, Helen Elizabeth Spencer of Walworth, Wisconsin; four stepgrandchildren, Julie Rae, Scott James, Kristie Ann and Dennis Andrew; and several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to give special thanks to the Steve Suttles family of rural Woodson. Steve has been her farm operator for many years and in later years has seen to the special needs of Mary Francis. They also would like to thank the caregivers of Scott County Nursing Center.



Mary Francis was a charter member of Jacksonville Area Genealogical and Historical Society and was happy to serve as librarian for many years. She was a descendent of War of 1812 soldier John McConnell and several Revolutionary War patriots. Mary Francis also was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Morgan-Cass County Farm Bureau and Jacksonville Garden Club. She also was a leader of the Katydids 4-H Club of Morgan County.



A graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Diamond Grove Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested Roberts Cemetery or Jacksonville Area Genealogical and Historical Society. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

