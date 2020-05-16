Mary H. Gardner
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ASHLAND – Mary H. Gardner, 93, of Ashland died Friday, May 15, at her home. She was born June 22, 1926, in Elsberry, MO, the daughter of William Peyton and Oma Galloway Howard. She married William Arthur Gardner on Aug. 12, 1946, in Elsberry, MO, and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2019. She is survived by five children, Cheryl (Ed) Leischner of Arenzville, Kendra (Dave) Swain of Jacksonville, Alan (Kris) Gardner of Ashland, Kim (Steve) Dudley of Pleasant Plains, and Beth (Jeff) Cosner of Ashland; 14 grandchildren, Doug (Tracy) Leischner, Ryan (Aimee) Leischner, Tara (Michael) Hobrock, Matt Swain, Jennifer Swain, Brandon Swain, Alex Gardner, Kelsey Gardner, Brooke (Karsten) Slater, Morgan (Luke) Montoya, Shannon (Matt) Anderson, Curtis (Keri) Cosner, Lesley (Chris) Turner, and Chase (Alex) Cosner; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and three sisters, Jane L. Hardemann, Kathryn Weber, and Suzanne (Chuck) Wilber. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, James P. Howard. Mrs. Gardner was a graduate of Elsberry (MO) High School. After graduation she moved to St. Louis, MO, and met her husband at Centenary Methodist Church. They moved to Ashland in 1950 and began raising their family. She was a member of Ashland Church of Christ. Mary had been an election judge for 40 years, and she worked at the Illinois State Fair in both the Floraculture and Antique Hobby Departments for 40 years as well. She was a very devoted mother and homemaker. A private family service will be held with burial at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Blessing In A Backpack or to Ashland Church of Christ. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Ashland Chapel - Ashland
221 W. Editor St.
Ashland, IL 62612
(217) 476-3304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 16, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your family at this time
Eldon and Dena Leinberger
Friend
May 16, 2020
A very precious lady who was dear to my heart!
Wanda Czerniak
May 16, 2020
For all the family so sorry for the loss of Mary she was a special lady. I visited her several times before she failed this last time and we had good visits. One time before Bill passed I went by and thought I'd visit a few minutes I ended up visiting for 2 hours we talked and talked, good.memories ♂
Jeanie White
Friend
May 16, 2020
May our God wrap his arms around each of you and comfort you during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.
Karen Blakeman
Friend
May 16, 2020
Sending prayers for comfort and peace for your families. Mary was such a nice lady and she will be missed.
Sandra Birch
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved