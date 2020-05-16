ASHLAND – Mary H. Gardner, 93, of Ashland died Friday, May 15, at her home. She was born June 22, 1926, in Elsberry, MO, the daughter of William Peyton and Oma Galloway Howard. She married William Arthur Gardner on Aug. 12, 1946, in Elsberry, MO, and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2019. She is survived by five children, Cheryl (Ed) Leischner of Arenzville, Kendra (Dave) Swain of Jacksonville, Alan (Kris) Gardner of Ashland, Kim (Steve) Dudley of Pleasant Plains, and Beth (Jeff) Cosner of Ashland; 14 grandchildren, Doug (Tracy) Leischner, Ryan (Aimee) Leischner, Tara (Michael) Hobrock, Matt Swain, Jennifer Swain, Brandon Swain, Alex Gardner, Kelsey Gardner, Brooke (Karsten) Slater, Morgan (Luke) Montoya, Shannon (Matt) Anderson, Curtis (Keri) Cosner, Lesley (Chris) Turner, and Chase (Alex) Cosner; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and three sisters, Jane L. Hardemann, Kathryn Weber, and Suzanne (Chuck) Wilber. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and one brother, James P. Howard. Mrs. Gardner was a graduate of Elsberry (MO) High School. After graduation she moved to St. Louis, MO, and met her husband at Centenary Methodist Church. They moved to Ashland in 1950 and began raising their family. She was a member of Ashland Church of Christ. Mary had been an election judge for 40 years, and she worked at the Illinois State Fair in both the Floraculture and Antique Hobby Departments for 40 years as well. She was a very devoted mother and homemaker. A private family service will be held with burial at Ashland Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Blessing In A Backpack or to Ashland Church of Christ. The Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Ashland is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 16 to May 17, 2020.