Mary Helen Hicks, 85, of Decatur and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur.
Helen was born Dec. 25, 1933, near Murrayville, the daughter of Howard E. and Mayme A. Clarkson McKean. She married Russell G. Hicks Jr. on Feb. 24, 1952, in Woodson.
Surviving are her husband, Russell of Decatur; children, Robert L. (Carol) Hicks of Jacksonville, Steven A. (Becky) Hicks of Woodson, Sheri L. (Alan) Neff of Columbia, Tennessee, and Russell G. (Karyn) Hicks III of Decatur; two brothers; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by eight siblings.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Daws Family Funeral Home in South Jacksonville with interment at Memorial Lawn Cemetery south of Jacksonville. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Harvest Temple Church. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019