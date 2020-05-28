Mary Irene Green
1930 - 2020
Mary Irene Green of Jacksonville died May 24, 2020. She was born April 12, 1930, in Jacksonville to Edward and Florence Fortado White. She married Reginald Green on Oct. 16, 1948, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 1996. She also was preceded in death by her son, Reginald Allen (Pete) Green, on Dec. 27, 1996. She is survived by one grandson, Craig Allen (wife, Dana) Green of Overland Park, Kansas; a great-granddaughter, Paige Nicole (husband, Dylan) Lowder of Kansas City, Missouri; one great-great-grandson, Jack Lowder; and a daughter-in-law, Marney Jackson (husband, Mike) of Modesto. She also is survived by two sisters, Dolores Flynn of Jacksonville and Betty Carl of Milton; and two brothers, George "Butch" White of Franklin and Robert White of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Charles, Joseph, David, Donald and John White; and two sisters, Susan Ater and Connie Decker. Mrs. Green grew up in the Franklin area and graduated from Franklin High School. She lived her entire life in Morgan County. She was unit secretary and school board secretary for Waverly Community School District No. 6 for 28 years. She enjoyed farming, gardening and her family. She especially enjoyed all the special memories and working at Waverly High School. She was a member of Franklin Christian Church, VFW Auxiliary (Post 1379), The Moose Lodge, and Amvets. A private service will be held with burial at Franklin Cemetery in Franklin. Memorials are suggested to VFW Auxiliary Post 1379. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
