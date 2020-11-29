Mary J. "Judy" Piper, 76, of Jacksonville and formerly of Roodhouse passed away on Nov. 27, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1943, in White Hall, the daughter of Jerald and Margie Batty. Judy married Hal J. Piper on Jan. 25, 1962 in Bloomington.

Judy is survived by her husband Hal, two daughters: Kimberly (Steve) Speeks of Roodhouse and Lisa (Rich) Fernandes of Jacksonville; five grandchildren Brittany (Troy) Greene, Danielle Mehrhoff Knox (Travis Molloy), Chelsea Speeks, Matthew Mehrhoff (Holly Miller) and Dylan Fernandes; 3 great grandchildren Brycen Wear, Nyla Bradshaw and Rilynn Thompson; and 7 step great- grandchildren Donovan, Dawson, Renner, Asher Greene and Gavin, Grace, Gabe Molloy; one brother in law Ralph Piper and sister in law Karen (Dan) Krueger. She was proceeded in death by in laws Jerry and Lois Piper.

Judy worked as an EMT and graduated LPN school. She worked at several surrounding nursing homes over many years. She retired early to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandkids and great grandkids, camping at the Roodhouse Rez and playing cards with her friends. Judy was an avid bowler. She made the best homemade noodles and mashed potatoes.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Jack Speeks Memorial Fishing Tournament and may be mailed to the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, P.O. Box 260 White Hall, IL 62092. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.