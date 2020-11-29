1/1
Mary J. Piper
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary J. "Judy" Piper, 76, of Jacksonville and formerly of Roodhouse passed away on Nov. 27, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born on Dec. 4, 1943, in White Hall, the daughter of Jerald and Margie Batty. Judy married Hal J. Piper on Jan. 25, 1962 in Bloomington.

Judy is survived by her husband Hal, two daughters: Kimberly (Steve) Speeks of Roodhouse and Lisa (Rich) Fernandes of Jacksonville; five grandchildren Brittany (Troy) Greene, Danielle Mehrhoff Knox (Travis Molloy), Chelsea Speeks, Matthew Mehrhoff (Holly Miller) and Dylan Fernandes; 3 great grandchildren Brycen Wear, Nyla Bradshaw and Rilynn Thompson; and 7 step great- grandchildren Donovan, Dawson, Renner, Asher Greene and Gavin, Grace, Gabe Molloy; one brother in law Ralph Piper and sister in law Karen (Dan) Krueger. She was proceeded in death by in laws Jerry and Lois Piper.

Judy worked as an EMT and graduated LPN school. She worked at several surrounding nursing homes over many years. She retired early to be a wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandkids and great grandkids, camping at the Roodhouse Rez and playing cards with her friends. Judy was an avid bowler. She made the best homemade noodles and mashed potatoes.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Jack Speeks Memorial Fishing Tournament and may be mailed to the Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, P.O. Box 260 White Hall, IL 62092. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com

Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved